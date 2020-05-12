Actor Navid Mohammadzadeh faces new challenge in “Night, Interior, Wall”

TEHRAN – Navid Mohammadzadeh, the star of Jalilvand brothers’ acclaimed drama “No Date, No Signature”, will be portraying a blind man in their new project titled “Night, Interior, Wall”.

In the movie, the peaceful world of a blind man named Ali is affected by the ill-timed entry of a woman to his life.

The shooting of the film will start soon as the crew is obliged to observe the health protocols for film projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammadzadeh won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor for his role in “No Date, No Signature” during the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy in 2017.

Produced by Ali Jalilvand, the film also brought his brother, Vahid, the best director award at the festival.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh poses with the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor for his role in “No Date, No Signature” at the award winners photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino in Venice, Italy on September 9, 2017. (Getty Images/Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

