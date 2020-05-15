Pompeo doesn’t know ABC of politics: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo does not know the ABC of politics, noting that the “worst” and “most devil” administration is ruling the United States.

Referring to the U.S. assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January, Rouhani said, “What administration assassinates a military commander while he is on mission?”

“It has been for two years that we face the worst administration. I cannot remember the White House be inhuman to this extent… a bunch of people who know nothing. You see this country’s secretary of state seems he does not know the ABC of politics,” Rouhani pointed out as he was speaking to his cabinet members.

He added, “The United States has always been terrorist, however, this extent is unprecedented. The United States has always acted against the independent and oppressed nations. In this pandemic, it causes problems for importing medicine.”

‘The public to be informed about details of naval accident’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said that the people will be informed about details of the deadly accident to the Konarak support vessel.

“The reasons behind the accident will be known and announced to the people,” he stated.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

On Sunday evening, an incident happened to the Konarak support vessel during a naval drill with other ships in waters near Jask port, where a number of the Navy’s sailors were martyred, the department said in a statement on Monday.

It extended condolences to families of the victims, suggesting that until thorough investigations are carried out, it is expected to avoid rumors and speculations.

Following the incident, the naval rescue and relief teams were immediately deployed to the scene, disembarked the injured and the bodies, and took the injured servicemen to the medical centers, the statement said.

The forces on board the doomed vessel showed exemplary courage to save their comrades, it added.

NA



