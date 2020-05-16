Capacity of Iranian power plants to increase 1800MW by mid-Sep.

TEHRAN – The capacity of Iranian power plants is going to increase by 1800 megawatts (MW) by the end of the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 21), according to the head of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH).

Referring to the complete readiness of the country's power plants to provide reliable and sustainable electricity during the summer's peak consumption period, Mohsen Tarztalab said: "By the end of the summer, more than 1,800 megawatts will be added to the capacity of the country's power plants under the framework of the A-B-Iran program."

As reported by the portal of Energy Ministry (known as Paven), the official noted that according to the Energy Ministry plans, about 3,846 MW of new capacity should be added to the country's power sector since the last summer up to the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, of which 1,102 MW has become operational by the end of the previous year (March 19).

Emphasizing that about 92,000 MW of power plants were scheduled to go through overhaul programs for this summer's peak consumption period, Tarztalab said: "So far, 90 percent of the basic repairs of steam and gas units, combustion chambers and periodic repairs of heating units have been completed."

Summer months constitute Iran’s peak demand periods, so most of the power plant overhaul programs are scheduled to take place during autumn, winter and spring seasons.

Over two-thirds of Iran’s thermal power plants are owned and operated by the country’s private sector and private owners are currently generating nearly 67 percent of Iran’s thermal power.

Currently, a total of 478 thermal power plants are operating throughout Iran which includes both gas power plants and combined cycle plants.

Iran’s total power generation capacity currently stands at about 85,000 MW, more than 90 percent of which is supplied by thermal power plants.

EF/MA