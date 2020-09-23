Thermal power plants’ capacity up 1,239 MW since late March

TEHRAN- An official with Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) announced that 1,239 megawatts (MW) has been added to the generation capacity of the country’s thermal power plants since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Hamidreza Azimi, the deputy managing director for planning affairs in TPPH, said that through putting new units into operation in Dalahoo, Ferdowsi, and Qeshm power plants during the past Iranian calendar month (August 22-September 21), the country’s nominal power generation capacity has reached 68,388 MW, IRNA reported.

The official said that the private sector accounts for 68 percent of the generation capacity of the thermal power plants.

He further evaluated investment making for the construction of thermal power units as proper in this year, and said investment making in this field has so far experienced a two-percent increase.

As announced by the director-general of Planning, Operation and Electricity Market Office of TPPH, the annual overhaul program of Iran’s thermal power plants has begun for 100,000 megawatts capacity of the country’s power plants.

Parisa Narimisa said that the 100,000-megawatt annual program for overhauling the country's power plants began to increase the power plants’ readiness for the next summer's peak consumption period.

The official noted that based on the assessments made by the company, the capacity of power plant units that go through the overhaul program this year has increased by 11 percent compared to the previous year.

“This shows the increase in the capability of operators and companies active in this field, which have succeeded in reducing repair times and improved their performance considering the growth of the installed capacity in the country,” Narimisa said.

In order to ensure the proper operation of power plants in the peak consumption period, the annual overhaul program starts every year in early September and will continue until late May in the next year, the official said.

Emphasizing that the knowledge for producing 80 percent of the equipment and spare parts of the power plants have been localized by Iranian experts in cooperation with knowledge-based companies and research centers, she continued: “During this period, more than 11,000 personnel constantly work in the unbearable hot whether above 50 degrees Celsius to complete the annual repair program of the country's power plants on time and ensure the stable supply of electricity to customers during peak days.”

Summer months constitute Iran’s peak demand periods, so most of the power plant overhaul programs are scheduled to take place during autumn, winter, and spring seasons.

Over two-thirds of Iran’s thermal power plants are owned and operated by the country’s private sector and private owners are currently generating nearly 67 percent of Iran’s thermal power.

Currently, a total of 478 thermal power plants are operating throughout Iran which includes both gas power plants and combined cycle plants.

Iran’s total power generation capacity currently stands at about 85,000 MW, more than 90 percent of which is supplied by thermal power plants.

MA/MA