TPPH to start National Power Plant project this year

TEHRAN – Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) is going to begin the construction operations of the country’s National Power Plant project in collaboration with the Mapna Group, IRNA reported.

According to the TPPH Managing Director Mohsen Tarztalab, the construction of this power plant with a 60-percent efficiency will be carried out in the current year (started on March 19).

"The operational planning for the power plant project is being pursued with the Thermal Power Plants Holding Company and Mapna Group’s joint investment so that the project will be implemented in one of the country’s current power plants,” Tarztalab explained.

The official also mentioned his company’s overhaul plans for the current year, saying: “This year, before the summer peak, more than 92,000 power plant overhaul operations will be completed and put into operation.”

So far, about 80 percent of the programs in this sector have been completed, and before the peak of electricity consumption, all repair programs in gas, thermal and combined cycle units of both private and public sector power plants will be completed, he added.

According to the THHP head, with the completion of the overhaul operations, the efficiency of thermal power plants will increase to 39 percent this year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he mentioned the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, noting that this year, under the framework of the “A-B-Iran” program 3,044 megawatts (MW) of new power plants will be put into operation.

Under the A-B-Iran scheme [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian], the ministry inaugurates some water and electricity projects across the country every week.

Earlier this month, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian announced that following the “A-B-Iran”, scheme, the ministry is going to inaugurate 250 major water and electricity projects worth 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

EF/MA