China says U.S. sanctions destabilize West Asia

Wang Qun, the China’s ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna, said on Friday that the United States’ sanctions on Iran are distorting global oil supply and further destabilizing West Asia, Reuters reported.

During a meeting with officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), headquartered in Vienna, he accused Washington of exacerbating humanitarian crises in countries such as Iran and Venezuela with new “long-arm extra-territorial sanctions”.

He also accused the United States of undermining the global economy by building trade barriers and artificially prolonging the global coronavirus pandemic by halting funding to the World Health Organization.

