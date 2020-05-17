Funeral held for Iran’s OPEC governor

TEHRAN – Iranian oil and foreign affairs ministers attended the funeral procession for Iran’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili which was held on Sunday in Tehran, Shana reported.

Kazempour Ardebili, 68, passed away in a hospital in Tehran on Saturday, two weeks after he slipped into a coma due to a brain hemorrhage.

Kazempour Ardebili was appointed as Iran’s representative to OPEC in 1995 and served for 13 years.

He once again became Iran’s governor to OPEC in 2013 and had held the post until he passed away.

In the early 1990s, Kazempour Ardebili had been Iran’s ambassador to Japan. He also served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s.

EF/MA