“Dickens Stories” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of “Dickens Stories” by Valerie Wilding has been published in Persian by Peydayesh Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mahmud Mazinani.

“Dickens Stories” contains the top ten of stories by English writer Charles Dickens (1812-1870), including Pip’s diary from “Great Expectations” and the ghosts from “A Christmas Carol”, revealing how mean Scrooge really was.

“I took ten all-time great stories and retold them in a fun way,” writes author Wilding on her website.

“‘Captain Flint’ the parrot tells the story of Long John Silver and ‘Treasure Island’ while chatting up the bird he fancies. ‘Black Beauty’ tells his story to his grandsons, and ‘Wuthering Heights’ becomes a dramatic picture strip story,” she adds.

“I hope that, after enjoying these retellings and the light-hearted fact sections, readers might go on to read the original stories,” she says.

“I love writing narrative non-fiction, fiction and non-fiction books for young people, and enjoy the challenge of writing for different ages,” the writer notes.

“No Way Back”, “Cleopatra” and “Playing with My Heart” are Wilding’s other books.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Valerie Wilding’s “Dickens Stories”.

RM/MMS/YAW