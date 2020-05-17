Carpet museum to host online meeting on research approach 

TEHRAN – The Carpet Museum of Iran will host today an online meeting on research approach to mark International Museum Day.

Carpet researcher Turaj Juleh is scheduled to deliver a speech during the meeting, which will be streamed both on the museum’s official website and on social media, CHTN quoted the museum’s director Parisa Beyzaei as saying on Sunday.

Besides being a treasure trove of historical artifacts, museums can be a place for scientific researches, she added.

She also noted that it is possible to get a true understanding of carpets as one of the most important products of Iranians through history by research.

The International Museum Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1977 on or around May 18 to highlight the importance of museums and the challenges they face.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and high quality. Official figures show handmade carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil exports.

