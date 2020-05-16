Historical fabrics exhibition to mark International Museum Day

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Reza Abbasi Museum will showcase a collection of historical fabric works in an online exhibition on Tuesday to celebrate International Museum Day, CHTN reported.

The fabrics date back to the early Islamic era, Buyid era (934-1062) and Safavid period (1501–1736), of which six pieces of silk and exquisite brocades are on display for the first time, director of the museum Sediqeh Qodratabadi said on Saturday.

Archaeologist and scholar Zohreh Ruhfar is also scheduled to give a speech on the history of early Islamic textiles during the exhibition, which can be visited on the museum’s Instagram page, she added.

The International Museum Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1977 on or around May 18 to highlight the importance of museums and the challenges they face.

Named after one of the greatest artists of the Safavid era, Reza Abbasi Museum embraces several permanent exhibition halls, each dedicated to an epoch of Iranian arts and history.

The museum’s treasure trove contains artifacts made of baked clay, metal, and stone from the prehistoric times to pottery and metal objects, textile and lacquer painting, manuscripts, and jewelry belonging to the Islamic period. The displays are set according to the time interval from the 7th millennium BC to the early 20th century.

