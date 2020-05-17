Mehdi Taj becomes member of AFC Emergency Committee

TEHRAN – Former president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Mehdi Taj has been appointed as a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Emergency Committee.

The AFC Executive Committee shall stipulate the terms of reference of the Emergency Committee, standing orders for meetings and its ability to make decisions within the AFC Organization Regulations.

The Emergency Committee shall deal with all matters requiring immediate settlement between meetings of the Executive Committee. The Emergency Committee shall consist of: - the President; and - the five (5) Vice Presidents.

The President shall convene the Emergency Committee meetings.

Decisions of the Emergency Committee shall have immediate effect. The President shall notify the Executive Committee immediately of the decisions passed by the Emergency Committee.

Taj stepped down from his role in December due to the heart problems.