Craftspeople produce 700,000 face masks for free 

TEHRAN – Some 700,000 protective face masks have been produced and distributed for free by two handicrafts workshops in the central Isfahan province during the past two months.

Two workshops have been repurposed to make protective face masks while the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, CHTN quoted Fereydoun Allahyari, Isfahan’s cultural heritage chief, as saying on Monday.

Most of the masks, which were produced under health protocols, have been distributed among craftspeople, artists and other residents of the province as well as charity organizations, he added.

Over the past two months, some handicrafts workshops across the country have been repurposed to make protective face masks as well as medical products amid coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, a handicraft workshop in northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, as well as five traditional costumes production workshops in western Kordestan province, were also readjusted to produce face masks.

Earlier this month, craftspeople of the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province produced 300,000 protective face masks as well.

