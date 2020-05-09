Mazandaran craftspeople produce medical products amid corona outbreak

TEHRAN – Some 110,000 face masks and over 2,500 medical gowns have been produced by craftspeople of the northern Mazandaran province, CHTN reported.

As the country is fighting coronavirus pandemic, some handicrafts workshops in the province have been repurposed to produce medical products, the provincial tourism chief Seifollah Farzaneh said on Saturday.

He also announced that nine hotels across the province are ready to accommodate medical staff and coronavirus patients during their recovery period.

Earlier this month, craftspeople of the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province produced some 300,000 protective face masks, which were distributed among local residents and foreign tourists.

Last month, a handicraft workshop in northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, as well as five traditional costumes production workshops in western Kordestan province, were also readjusted to produce face masks.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers.

ABU/MG