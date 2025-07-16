Yemen hits “significant” Israeli targets 

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces launch dual military operation targeting Negev and Eilat Port.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, has announced the execution of a dual military operation carried out by the Drone Air Force.

The operation targeted an Israeli military site in the Negev as well as the port of Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saree explained that the operation was conducted simultaneously using three drones.

Two of the drones struck a “significant” Israeli military target in the Negev region, while the third “targeted the port of Umm al-Rashrash.”

He confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objectives and emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

General Saree reaffirmed Yemen’s stance that the Arab country is fulfilling its duty in retaliation to the Israeli genocide in Gaza, its blockade of coastal strip, and in standing against any violation of Arab or Islamic nations.

Below is the statement in full issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

“Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a simultaneous, dual military operation using three drones.

Two of these drones targeted a significant military target of the Zionist enemy in the Negev region, while the other targeted the Umm al-Rashrash port in occupied Palestine.

The operation has successfully achieved its objectives.

The criminal enemy is committing more brutal massacres against our people in Gaza, killing children and women in full view of the entire world, destroying homes, bombing tents, and preventing the delivery of food and medicine.

The genocide committed against our people in Gaza places the entire Islamic world before a religious, moral, and historical responsibility. Silence and inaction will only encourage this enemy to implement its expansionist plans and subjugate and violate all peoples and countries.

Beloved Yemen is fulfilling its role according to its capabilities and potential, rejecting the aggression and siege on Gaza, and rejecting the aggression against Arab and Islamic countries.

Our operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

