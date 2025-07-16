Tehran ceremony pays tribute to martyr artist Mansoureh Alikhani 

TEHRAN – The artistic community and the family of the martyr Mansoureh Alikhani gathered on Tuesday at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran to pay tribute to a remarkable artist whose life was tragically cut short in the recent Israeli aggression on Iranian soil.

The ceremony not only celebrated her artistic achievements but also underscored her unwavering faith, bravery, and dedication to social causes, embodying the spirit of a true believer and liberated soul.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the cultural and artistic spheres, as well as artists, friends, and family members of the late artist. The ceremony opened with heartfelt speeches reflecting on her life, her artistic journey, and the profound impact she made on those around her.

Speaking at the ceremony, painter Kazem Chalipa captured the essence of Alikhani’s character. He emphasized that everyone’s time on earth is limited and that her life was a testament to the importance of cherishing the moments granted to us. “Alikhani was a person of distinctive personality—she did not waste her time and created meaningful works that reflected her quest for self-discovery.”

He further highlighted her dedication to her craft, noting her seriousness and commitment. Her last work, a depiction of Ashura, was presented as an example of her pursuit of meaningful art. Chalipa underscored that Alikhani was a meaning-seeker and a believer.

Chalipa expressed his hope that more efforts are made to publish a comprehensive book on her works, including analyses and insights about her artistic approach. “We must value the living artists among us, and I believe that her legacy should serve as an example for future generations,” he concluded.

For his part, Seyyed Amir Javid, the deputy director of the Art Bureau, stated that unlike other forms of recognition, which require human effort and planning, the selection and recognition of martyrs are divine acts. “God Himself chooses martyrs, and through this divine choice, their voices are amplified across a broader spectrum of audiences,” Javid explained. He emphasized that the efforts to introduce Martyr Alikhani to the public are merely the beginning of a divine plan, and her memory will continue to be honored through ongoing initiatives.

Following Javid, the acclaimed artist and journalist Seyyed Ali Mirfattah analyzed the evolving cultural perception of martyrdom in Iran. He pointed out that during the 1980s, the culture surrounding martyrdom was different—families celebrated the martyr’s sacrifice with pride, viewing it as an honor. However, this perspective has faded over time. Mirfattah highlighted the recent 12-day war as a turning point that rekindled the collective consciousness about the enduring spirit of martyrs and their spiritual presence. He referred to Iran’s missile defense systems, which were developed under the leadership of martyrs, as a testament to their lasting influence on national security.

He also underscored the role of martyrs in shaping Iran’s social and media landscape. “Today, when global students rally around the Palestinian flag in support of resistance, they are echoing the bloodshed and sacrifices of our martyrs,” he said. He urged artists and cultural figures to harness their talents to craft narratives that honor these sacrifices and bolster national unity.

Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Nadereh Rezai highlighted the importance of investing in creative talents. She pointed out that over 40 artists affiliated with the ministry have been martyred, along with several women, children, and soldiers defending the nation’s security.

“Creating art is a way to continue life and memory. The sacrifices of these individuals must inspire us to foster a vibrant cultural scene that honors their legacy,” she said.

She also referenced the importance of narrating Iran’s defense history through art. “In the 1980s, the narrative of the eight-year war was rooted in the efforts of artists and storytellers. Today, this narrative must evolve, and artists must play a pivotal role in shaping a truthful account of our history,” she urged.

"History testifies that we have not initiated any war in history; however, wherever we were attacked, we stood firm, and it is our right to have the upper hand in shaping this narrative,” she added.

“The enemy spends millions of dollars to distort our story, and I call on all artists to use every tool at their disposal to create narratives and bring the voice of Iran's innocence to the world. I also ask artists to help strengthen national unity."

Following the ceremony, Sediqeh Salman, a fellow artist and friend of the martyr’s family, spoke about her character and artistic journey. “Throughout the years, I saw her grow into a compassionate, sincere, and dedicated artist. She actively participated in numerous exhibitions and collaborated with prominent figures. Her work reflected her social concerns and love for Iranian culture, especially her focus on women and children.”

In closing, Mansoureh Alikhani’s sister, Mojgan Alikhani, expressed her deep admiration and love for her sister. “Mansoureh was more than an artist; she was a source of inspiration for our family. Her creativity and passion never waned, even during her illness. She believed that art was a lifelong journey, and her sketches and paintings always reflected her love for life and her homeland.”

The event culminated with the opening of an exhibition showcasing 25 of Alikhani’s paintings at the Art Bureau’s Abolfazl Aali Gallery. The exhibition, which will be open to the public until August 6, offers a glimpse into her artistic evolution, featuring works that explore Iranian culture, social issues, and the sacrifices of martyrs.

Following the Zionist regime’s aggressive assault on Iran, Mansoureh Alikhani lost her life during Israeli attacks on residential areas in Tehran.

Alikhani was a student of master Kazem Chalipa and a prominent figure in the field of painting who was involved in training and research as well. She was creating a painting about Ashura, the day Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, which remained unfinished due to her martyrdom.

