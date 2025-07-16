Israel’s covert plans against Iran in progress: report

TEHRAN – Following its failure to create internal unrest or fragment Iran’s territorial integrity during the recent 12-day war, the Israeli regime has moved to implement three new psychological and political operations targeting the Islamic Republic.

According to a report by Fars News Agency citing reliable sources, the Israeli regime has issued new directives to its affiliated networks and operatives, instructing them to shift focus toward blaming the Islamic Republic—particularly the policies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution—for the recent aggression against the country.

This propaganda line was quickly adopted by foreign-based media outlets such as Iran International, and echoed by certain domestic elements reportedly linked to the network, functioning as amplifiers of Israeli narratives.

The second prong of the Zionist regime’s agenda follows the failure of the son of the deposed Shah’s previous attempt to form a so-called "government-in-exile." Now, under a new label— “Constituent Assembly in Exile”—Pahlavi is planning to stage an event next month in a European capital. According to informed sources, the plan involves secret invitations extended to a number of anti-Iran terrorist groups, particularly Kurdish separatist factions, with the goal of fabricating a symbolic assembly to undermine Iran’s political legitimacy.

The most alarming aspect of the Israeli regime’s new strategy, however, is the formation of a political alliance between remnants of the 2009 riots, monarchists, terrorists, and separatist groups.

Sources confirm that this third project is being coordinated by Ardeshir Amir Arjomand, a long-time MEK associate and former advisor to one of the leaders of the 2009 riots. The initiative, launched in the wake of a controversial statement by one of the figures currently under house arrest, revolves around drafting a “referendum manifesto” to be signed by a coalition of extremist and anti-Iran individuals both inside and outside the country.

In the domestic sphere, individuals identified only as “Mostafa T.” and “Abdollah M.” have reportedly taken on the task of gathering signatures from like-minded figures. Outside the country, the operation is being led by Reza Alijani, another figure with a long record of subversive activity.

Observers have noted the striking similarity between the content of the aforementioned manifesto and the broader strategic agenda pushed by the Zionist regime. These include calls for a so-called referendum, the formation of a constituent assembly, and the establishment of a government-in-exile—all of which are consistent with long-standing Israeli efforts to destabilize Iran from within.

The Iran-Israel war began on June 13 as the Zionist regime launched illegal and unprovoked attacks against Iran’s residential buildings and nuclear and military sites. The United States directly intervened after 10 days of Iran’s relentless pounding of the occupied territories, dropping bombs on nuclear facilities Israel had already targeted. Fighting came to a halt on June 24, a day after Iran hit the most important American base in West Asia with the use of missiles. The pause in hostilities was proposed to Iran by the U.S. through Qatar.