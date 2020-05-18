Kayhan Kalhor to give online setar recital 

TEHRAN – The World-renowned Iranian musician Kayhan Kalhor, which is most famous for his skills in playing kamancheh, will be giving an online setar recital this Thursday.

Interested individuals can watch his performance on his Instagram page, while the performance is also available on the website of Stanford University in California.

Four-time Grammy Award nominee Kalhor has won several awards at Iranian and international music events.

He won the Artist Award of the globalFEST, North America’s most important world music industry event, which was held in New York in January.

He won the Artist Award at the WOMEX Awards, the World Music Expo, in Finland in August 2019.

He was also one of the two winners of the Isaac Stern Human Spirit Award at the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition in August 2018.

Photo: Iranian kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor in an undated photo. (Mehr/Majid Haqdoost)

