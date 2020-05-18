Iran to publish journal on Commander Qassem Soleimani on Quds Day 

TEHRAN – Iran plans to publish a special journal on Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, which will be released in Tehran on International Quds Day.

International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year, was initiated in 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, to express solidarity with Palestinians who have been under the Zionist regime’s occupation for seven decades.

The one-edition journal named “The School of Haji Qassem” begins with a biography of the IRGC Quds Forces chief, who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in January.



The journal draws its title from a comment by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who called Soleimani’s ideology “a school”.

A collection of the Leader’s comments on Soleimani has also been published in the journal.

It also carries a collection of articles analyzing his activities as a revolutionary during the 1979 Islamic revolution and as a commander during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, as well as in the fight against the ISIS terrorists in the region.

One of the articles reviews the key role the Sarallah Brigade played under Soleimani during the Iran-Iraq war, especially in Operation Beit-ul-Muqaddas in 1982.

His role in the victory of the Lebanese in the Israeli 33-Day War of 2006 has also been scrutinized in another article.



An article also studies his relations with Fatemiyoun, an Afghan brigade that fought against the ISIS terrorists.

Another highlight of the journal reviews his collaboration with the resistance front in the Yemen war.

The journal also carries some interviews about Soleimani with various officials, including Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah, former Iraqi prime minister Nuri al-Maliki and Syrian Grand Mufti Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun.

Photo: A poster for the journal “The School of Haji Qassem”, which will be published on Friday.

