Tourism projects worth $3m underway in North Khorasan

TEHRAN – Three tourism projects are being carried out in the northeastern province of North Khorasan, provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects, worth 130 billion rials (about $3 million) will come on stream in the near future, CHTN quoted Habib Yazdanpanah as saying on Monday.

North Khorasan Carpet Museum, as well as Shirvan Museum, are being implemented in Shirvan city, while Bigan tourism complex is being carried out in Bigan village, near Shirvan, he added.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north. Although a lot of new building spoils the effect in parts of the village, Roein is considered Khorasan’s answer to the well-known Masuleh and is a possible starting point for hikes to little-visited mountain villages.

ABU/MG