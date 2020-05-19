Tehran Symphony Orchestra releases video of “Ode to Joy”

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra has released a video featuring a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy” produced along with over 170 world musicians and vocalists to give encouragement to people around the world in the battle with COVID-19.

“We believe that this performance conveys the message of equality and friendship,” Iran’s Rudaki Foundation that is the producer of the video said in a statement published on Tuesday.

“Under these circumstances in which the world is dealing with a mutual affliction, there no way except to unite to overcome this crisis,” it added.

Musicians and vocalists from Armenia, Russian, the U.S., Italy, Lebanon, Argentina, Austria, Germany, South Korea, China, Egypt and Kazakhstan collaborated in this video recorded under the supervision of Tehran Symphony Orchestra conductor Bardia Kiaras.

For producing the video, all the musicians sent their rendition of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy” recorded at home to the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

Earlier on April 17, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced that the Young Musicians European Orchestra and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra have teamed up to record a music video for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy”.

The performances were to be supervised by the conductor of the Young Musicians European Orchestra conductor, Paolo Olmi, who was supposed to do the final arrangements for the orchestra.

The Rudaki Foundation, which supervises Iran’s state orchestras, produced the videos of Hossein Dehlavi’s “Sabokbal” and Morteza Neydavud’s “Romantic Passion” during home quarantine in appreciation of the efforts made by the healthcare staff.

Photo: This file photo shows the Tehran Symphony Orchestra performing a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 20, 2017. (YJC/Alireza Farahani)

