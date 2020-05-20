‘Iran’s advisory presence in Syria to continue’

TEHRAN – An informed military source has said that Iran’s advisory presence in Syria will continue.

Iran’s advisory presence in Syria has not changed, the source told Nour News on Tuesday.

“We will stay in Syria as long as the Syrian government needs Iran’s advisory help,” the source said.

Israel’s outgoing defense minister claimed on Monday that Iran has begun withdrawing its forces from Syria.

According to Reuters, he made the claim without offering any evidence to support his assertion.

The Syrian government has described the presence of Iranian military advisors in the conflict-plagued Arab country as legitimate and lawful.

