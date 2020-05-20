Quds will never be forgotten, Rouhani says

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Quds will never be forgotten and it will be liberated from the tyrants.

“Quds will never be forgotten. Quds will not remain in occupation of the tyrants. The Palestinian land will be liberated someday. We will never accept this aggression and tyranny and we will never tolerate it,” he said in a cabinet meeting.

He noted that pressure against the Palestinians is increasing each day.

“However, the Palestinian people’s resilience and resistance will continue and they will gain victory sooner or later. We will celebrate that day,” he added.

Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has underlined the importance of the Palestinian cause and liberation of the holy city of Quds.

Addressing a meeting of Judiciary officials in Tehran on Monday, Raisi pointed at the upcoming International Quds Day and said it is a priority for Muslims to liberate Quds.

He also denounced the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people of Palestine, Lebanon and other regional countries, saying the regime is now seeking to implement the scandalous “deal of the century” plan.

The U.S. and the Zionist regime will never succeed in carrying out this plot, he added.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

NA/PA