Raisi highlights importance of Palestinian cause

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has underlined the importance of the Palestinian cause and liberation of the holy city of Quds.

Addressing a meeting of Judiciary officials in Tehran on Monday, Raisi hinted at the upcoming International Quds Day and said it is a priority for Muslims to liberate Quds.

He also denounced the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people of Palestine, Lebanon and other regional countries, saying the regime is now seeking to implement the scandalous “deal of the century” plan.

The U.S. and the Zionist regime will never succeed in carrying out this plot, he added.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, May 22.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will deliver a live speech on the occasion, which will be aired live on local and international radio and television channels.

This year, rallies in Iran will be held in a different form due to the coronavirus pandemic as it is necessary to observe social distancing.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities. Many Jewish people also attend the rallies in order to draw a line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that Quds Day will be held in Tehran by marching cars under the watch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan will also deliver a speech on May 23.

MH/PA