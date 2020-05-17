Ayatollah Khamenei to deliver speech on Quds Day

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on Friday on the occasion of Quds Day.

The Leader’s speech will be aired live on local and international radio and television channels, Nosratollah Lotfi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordination Council, said on Sunday.

In order to make the most of Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech, no other event will be held in any part of the country in the name of Quds Day plans, he added.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

Quds Day is held at the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

However, this year rallies in Iran will be held in a different form due to the coronavirus pandemic as it is necessary to observe social distancing.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities. Many Jewish people also attend the rallies in order to draw a line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that Quds Day will be held in Tehran by marching cars under the watch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

