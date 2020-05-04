Iran to hold Quds Day rallies in all cities

TEHRAN - Nosratollah Lotfi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council, announced on Monday that the Quds Day rallies will be held in all cities across Iran.

He said that in the cities which fall on white-zone category, regarding the coronavirus, will hold rallies from cars, carrying flags of Palestine and the resistance front.

In addition, he said, a virtual rally will be held in the remaining cities.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities. Many Jewish people also attend the rallies in order to draw a line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

Quds Day is held at the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

NA/PA

