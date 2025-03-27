Leader: Quds Day rally a demonstration of Iranian nation’s steadfastness

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, delivered a message on the eve of the International Quds Day on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Following is the text of his message posted on the khamenei.ir:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The Quds Day rally is always a demonstration of the unity and strength of the Iranian nation.

It also demonstrates that the Iranian nation is committed and steadfast in pursuing their important, political, fundamental goals.

That isn’t the case that the nation would shout slogans of support for Palestine and then give up on the issue of Palestine after a year or two.



It’s over 40 years now that the Iranian nation has been participating in the rally for Quds Day in cold weather, in warm weather, while fasting, throughout the country, and not just in cities. People participate in big cities, in small cities, and in villages. Thus, the Quds Day rally is a source of honor for the Iranian nation.



In my opinion, this rally is even more important this year. The nations of the world are on our side. Those nations that know us are on the side of the Iranian nation. However, the countries and political platforms that are against us spread propaganda against the Iranian nation. They try to say that conflicts exist.



They try to say that there are weak points. Your rallies on Quds Day will counteract all their schemes and false statements. I am hopeful that God will help you, God willing, and this year's rally on Quds Day will be one of the best, most glorious, most honorable rallies of all these past years.



May God’s greetings and mercy be upon you.