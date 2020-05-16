Quds Day rallies will be held by marching cars, Rouhani says 

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held across the country in local mosques in accordance with health protocols.

However, the president said, the prayers will not be held in places where large gatherings are formed, such as Mosalla.

The president also said the International Quds will be held in Tehran by marching cars under the watch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. "A car march will be held in Tehran under the supervision of the Guards to mark Quds Day."

He added, "People can attend Quds Day rallies by riding their cars."

Speaking in a meeting of the national headquarters tasked to contain the coronavirus, Rouhani said that the Covid-19 was not over yet and that the country was still grappling with the deadly virus. However, he said, the situation has improved.

The president also thanked the nation for their cooperation and strict observation of health protocols alongside their religious practices on the Laylat al-Qadr ceremonies.

The president added that after Ramadan, restaurants will be reopened by observing some specific protocols.

Holy places, such as shrines, will also be reopened restrictively for some specific hours, he added.

According to Rouhani, universities will also be reopened from June 6.

Tehran Governor-General Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpei announced on May 12 that the Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held in the capital in case the task force tasked to combat coronavirus issues the permit.

