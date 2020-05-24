Eid al-Fitr prayer held observing health protocols

TEHRAN- Eid al-Fitr prayer was held all over the city of Tehran on Sunday, but in small numbers due to coronavirus concerns.

After one month of fasting, people held Eid al-Fitr prayer and celebrated this auspicious day. The prayer was held while observing health protocols and social distancing rules.

In previous years, Eid al-Fitr prayer was held in huge crowds at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivities in Islam, is the first day of the lunar month of Shawwal in the Arabic calendar. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

MG