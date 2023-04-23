Ayatollah Khamenei leads huge Eid al-Fitr Prayer 

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, led this year’s Eid al-Fitr Prayer which was attended by a huge number of people. The Prayer was held in the Imam Khomeini Musallah in Tehran on April 22, which marked Eid al-Fitr in Iran.

The Prayer was attended by top Iranian military and civilian officials as well as ordinary Iranians. In the first sermon of the Prayer, Ayatollah Khamenei offered congratulations to the Islamic Ummah and the nation of Iran on this auspicious occasion, according to khamenei.ir.

Referring to the supplications and prayers of people, especially on the nights of Qadr he said, “The lively nights that people spent awake and the cries of the youth were more outstanding than ever. Their attendance at the Quran recitation gatherings and the manner in which they helped the orphans and the needy filled this year’s Ramadan with a great amount of glory.”