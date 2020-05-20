Ramadan a time for practicing patience, simplicity and empathy

Photo collection depicts Iranian people breaking their day-long fast with simple Iftar meals while still at work in the city of Tabriz, May 18, 2020.

A fasting day during Ramadan begins before the sunrise and continues during the daylight hours. It comes to an end with the evening meal of Iftar served at sunset.

Muslims break their fast at the time of the call for evening prayer.

For a faithful Muslim, the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar, Ramadan, also known as “Ramazan-e Karim” (benevolent/merciful Ramadan), is a time for, more than ever, practicing humility, patience, simplicity, empathy, and acceptance when things don’t go their way. It’s also a time to make stronger bonds of fellowship.

Muslims’ goal to observe Ramadan rituals is to resist temptation in all forms. The purity of thoughts, intentions, and deeds are underlined while the road to self -discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and compassion and affection is paved by will power and endurance.

Ramadan comes to an end by Eid al-Fitr, a joyful holiday when Muslims celebrate 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting; complemented by lots of traditional food and family get-togethers.

