Bangladeshi publisher Saeed Bari releases book on Commander Qassem Soleimani 

TEHRAN – The Bangladeshi publisher Saeed Bari has recently published a book on IRGC Quds chief Qassem Soleimani.

“Martyr Qassem Soleimani: Hero of Struggle against Terrorism and Colonialism” has been published in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Center in Dhaka, the center announced on Wednesday.

The book begins with a detailed biography of Soleimani who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in January.

A chapter of the book describes his charisma. The book also carries materials introducing him as the spiritual father of martyrs’ families.

In his last will, Soleimani had expressed his wish to be buried next to his friend Martyr Yusef Elahi’s grave in a cemetery in his home town of Kerman. The book also gives the reasons behind this wish.

The book also analyzes his daughter Zeinab’s speech and Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ali Khamenei’s lecture during his funeral in Tehran.

The collection also recounts comments by a number of Bangladeshi officials and cultural figures on Soleimani.

A chapter has also been dedicated to poems by Bangladeshi poets on Soleimani.

A biography of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces deputy commander Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandes, who was also martyred in the U.S. air raid, has also been included.

Photo: Copies of Bangladeshi publisher Saeed Bari’s book “Martyr Qassem Soleimani: Hero of Struggle against Terrorism and Colonialism”.

MMS/YAW