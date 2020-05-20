Ottoman explorer Evliya Çelebi’s travelog of Iran published in Persian  

TEHRAN – A diary of Ottoman explorer Evliya Çelebi’s travel to Iran during the 17th century has been published in Persian, the Iranian publisher Elmi Farhangi has announced.

Davud Bohluli is the translator of the book titled “Iran in Evliya Çelebi’s Book of Travels”.

The book is a chapter from Çelebi’s Seyahatname (“Book of Travels”) concerning his travel to Iran.

The Seyahatname is the result of his visits to from Belgrade to Baghdad and from Crimea to Cairo.

Born in 1611, Çelebi was one of the most celebrated Ottoman travelers, who journeyed for more than 40 years throughout the territories of the Ottoman Empire and adjacent lands.

He was a son of a chief court jeweler who began the journeys under the patronage of the court.

He possessed a vivid imagination, occasionally mixing fact and fantasy; he described places he could not possibly have visited.

Noted for his fascinating anecdotes and charming style, he wrote about the ethnography, history and geography of the Ottoman Empire and neighboring lands, and also about the inner workings of the Ottoman government during the 17th century.

He died in c. 1684 in Constantinople, now Istanbul.

Photo: Front cover of the book “Iran in Evliya Çelebi’s Book of Travels” that features a chapter the Ottoman explorer’s Seyahatname about Iran.

