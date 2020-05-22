Major water, agriculture projects inaugurated in southeast of Iran

TEHRAN- A number of development projects were put into operation in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan on Thursday, IRNA reported.

As reported, the projects were inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian via video-conference. Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi was present in the inaugural ceremony of the projects in Sistan-Baluchestan.

Three major water projects valued at 3.56 trillion rials (about $84.7 million) were put into operation in the north of the province. These projects are under the framework of the A-B-Iran program.

Following a program called “A-B-Iran” (the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian), the Iranian Energy Ministry is going to inaugurate 250 major water and electricity projects worth 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) in several provinces across the country during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

President Rouhani also inaugurated 807 agriculture projects worth 3.68 trillion rials (about $87.6 million) via video-conference in Sistan-Baluchestan Province in a ceremony attended by the agriculture minister.

MA/MA