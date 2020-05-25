Tehran condemns interference in China’s affairs, says backs ‘One-China’ policy

TEHRAN — Iran has condemned any interference by other countries in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China, saying Tehran supports the One-China policy.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed that “non-interference in the affairs of other countries, protection of the territorial integrity of the world countries and respect for their national sovereignty” are among the clear and immutable principles in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Based upon such principles, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the importance of respecting the ‘One-China’ policy, condemns any foreign interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China and any harm to that country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stresses the need for enforcing law and keeping order for the stability, welfare and security of the people of Hong Kong,” he added, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

Responding to the statement, Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua tweeted, “We appreciate the just position of the Iranian government on the Hong Kong issue.”

The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the United States would react “very strongly” against what he called an attempt by China to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said that “nobody knows yet” the details of China’s plan. “If it happens we’ll address that issue very strongly.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office of the commissioner to Hong Kong has said Beijing is determined to implement the “one country, two systems” policy with regards to Hong Kong and opposes any external interference in Hong Kong’s affairs, Press TV reported.

Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the China’s National People’s Congress, said details would be released on Friday when the parliament holds its annual session.

“In light of the new circumstances and need, the National People’s Congress (NPC) is exercising its constitutional power” so that a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism are established to help safeguard national security in Hong Kong, he told a briefing.

China has said the United States is “blackmailing” Hong Kong by invoking domestic legislation and threatening to end the U.S.’s special treatment of the Chinese territory over its treatment of violent anti-government protesters.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed the treatment of what he called activists in Hong Kong complicated the assessment of whether the territory remained highly autonomous, a requirement for special treatments the city gets under the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

