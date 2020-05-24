U.S. not qualified to judge other countries, Iran says

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that the United States is not politically and legally qualified to judge other countries.

“The United States is not politically, legally, and morally qualified to judge other countries and it is better for it to deal with its own dark and evil record,” he said.

His comments came as a response to a report issued by the U.S. State Department on May 22 titled “Iran’s Assassinations and Terrorist Activity Abroad”.

Mousavi rejected the report and called the accusations against Iran “fake” which come from “plot” and “illusion” aimed at launching psychological warfare against Tehran.

“This so-called report is a mixture of illusion and delusional accusations for which they have never presented evidence. They [accusations] have been put forward by the people who have interfered in 55 independent countries’ affairs in the past century and have taken illegal actions,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman stated.

The U.S. has also imposed sanctions on 33 countries since 2017 which have caused destructive effects on the people of those countries, Mousavi said.

In addition, he added, the U.S. has 135 wars in its record.

“The United States has carried out 79 coups and regime change directly and through the Central Intelligence Agency and a number of them have been unsuccessful. In addition to that, the United States has supported chaos in other countries directly and indirectly,” Mousavi stated.

