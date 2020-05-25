Imam Reza holy shrine reopens as virus restrictions eased

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday reopened the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) after more than two months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, IRNA news agency reported.

The national headquarters for combating coronavirus has agreed to reopen the courtyards of the holy shrine.

Following the official approval of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran, the national headquarters for combating coronavirus promoted the “Stay Home Movement” after the closure of schools and universities, so that the whole country could act based on scientific and effective steps to combat the virus.

On March 15, the closure of holy shrines and religious places across the country hit the news.

Currently, the major shrines of Imam Reza and Hazrat Masoumeh are allowed to open starting from an hour after dawn until an hour before dusk.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 137,724 on Monday, of whom 7,451 have died and 107,713 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,023 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 34 died, Deputy Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said.

FB/MG