Windstorm damages agriculture in northern Iran

TEHRAN – A windstorm brought a loss of 500 billion rials (nearly $11 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to the agriculture in northern Golestan province, head of the provincial disaster management organization has announced.

About 18,000 hectares of garden and farming lands in different parts of the province were damaged, IRNA quoted Seyed Reza Qaderi as saying on Monday.

A windstorm swept through the province at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour on Sunday morning, causing damage to various areas.

FB/MG

