Guardian Council to decide on slashing 4 zeros from currency soon

TEHRAN - The Guardian Council will announce its final view on eliminating four zeros from the national currency in the coming days, council spokesman Abassali Kadkhodaei said on Monday.

Iranian parliament (Majlis) approved a government’s bill proposed by the central bank for eliminating four zeros from the national currency, central bank governor wrote in an Instagram post on May 4.

Speaking in an open session of the Majlis on May 4, Abdolnaser Hemmati said it was also approved that the national currency will be changed from “rial” to “toman”, IRNA reported.

The decision was made in order to maintain the efficiency of the national currency and facilitate and restore the role of cash in domestic monetary transactions.

NA/PA

