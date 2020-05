The picture depicts the first oil well in Iran dubbed ‘Well No. 1’ which was drilled on May 26, 1908 at Masjed Soleyman Oilfield, southwestern Khuzestan Province.

It is said to be the first oil well which was drilled in West Asia.

Masjed Soleyman field is estimated to contain 6.5 billion barrels of oil and is owned by the National Iranian Oil Company.