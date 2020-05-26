Golestan Gallery announces winners of children’s corona painting competition 

TEHRAN – Golestan Gallery announced the winners of its children’s painting competition on coronavirus on Tuesday.

Three winners have been honored in two categories of the contest, which was organized for children aged under 10 during the home quarantine in March.

Siavash Vasei took first prize among the children above six and Arad Eskandari won second prize. Third prize went to Ramtin Najmi.

In the children under six, Yarta Emami won first prize, while Parsa Zeineddini stood second and Aneli Emkani received third prize.

The submissions were judged by illustrator Farshid Mesqali, cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh and painter Tara Behbahani.

All the six winning paintings are scheduled to be drawn on walls across Tehran by the Tehran Municipality, which has contributed to the event.

“I have thought children under 10 enjoy stronger imaginations and can produce more interesting works, and that is why I decided to work with little children,” Lili Golestan, the owner of the gallery, said earlier in April.

“I was surprised to see this great number of paintings. I never thought the topic would be that interesting for children and their families. And although this was a difficult task to do all alone, I enjoyed the experience and I am happy with it,” she added.

About 450 works were sent to the competition and Golestan personally selected 180 works as finalists.

Photo: Two winning works in the children’s painting competition of Golestan Gallery on coronavirus.

MMS/YAW