Venezuelans welcome Iranian tanker

Venezuelans celebrated on Monday as the first of five Iranian gasoline tankers arrived in the country in defiance of U.S. threats. In this photo, a Venezuelan employee is kissing the Iranian flag.

Workers at the El Palito refinery welcomed the docking of Iranian tanker Fortune. Four more tankers are expected over the coming days.

The fuel shipments are arriving in the face of stiff sanctions imposed by the U.S. on both Venezuela and Iran. They mark a new era in the burgeoning relationship between the two countries.

