It is time to stand against U.S. warmongering, Iran says

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said that it is the time to stand against the United States’ violence and warmongering.

“Regretful that 100k of United States soldiers killed in battles waged bc of US leaders' instrumental rationality & insatiable greed. US war machines have just led to killing, destruction, atrocities. Time to stand against US violence, warmongering, as remembering millions of lost lives,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on May 2 that the U.S. is the biggest “military spender” and “arms seller”, which has also been starting, instigating and benefiting from wars around the globe.

Zarif said the U.S. has long been the world’s top “military spender, arms seller, war initiator and instigator and conflict profiteer”.

NA/PA

