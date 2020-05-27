Vocalist Alireza Qorbani to give online concert at Vahdat Hall 

TEHRAN – Vocalist Alireza Qorbani will be giving an online concert at Vahdat Hall in Tehran tomorrow, the Rudaki Foundation announced on Wednesday.

“Zero Degree Orbit”, “Bridge”, “Arghavan” and “Smell of Gisoo” are among the pieces Qorbani will be singing during the concert.

During the pandemic, Qorbani in collaboration with several Italian singers and overseas musicians released a music video inspired by Persian poet Sadi’s famous poem “The Sons of Adam Are Limbs of Each Other” last week.

The music video was released to promote the message of peace and friendship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qorbani has collaborated with numerous musicians during concerts around the world. He gave a concert at WOMEX – the World Music Expo in October 2017.

Composer Saman Samimi, tar player Milad Mohammadi and percussionist Hossein Zahavi accompanied him in the performance.

Music ensembles from Ukraine, Greece, India, Colombia, Sweden, Germany, the U.S., France and several other countries also gave performances at the expo.

Photo: Vocalist Alireza Qorbani performs at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on March 14, 2016. (Tasnim/Mohammad Delkesh)

