Diplomacy, respect key to resolving issues with Iran, says Princeton researcher

TEHRAN — Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator who now works as a researcher at Princeton University, has said diplomacy, respect, and non-interference are key to resolving problems with Iran.

“The corona crisis is a global crisis that affects most countries in the world, but Iran’s problem in managing this crisis is different from all other countries because of the worst sanctions in history,” Mousavian said at a virtual meeting of the Pennsylvania Council on Foreign Relations, according to Iran Press.

“At the same time, corona’s crisis management in Iran has been much better than in the United States,” he said.

Due to the failure of the Trump administration in the regime change project in Iran, the White House has found the corona crisis as an opportunity to intensify pressure on Iran and therefore has increased inhumane sanctions against Iran during the corona crisis, the former diplomat added.

The researcher noted that the structure of Iran’s health system is strong, and at the same time, the Iranian people have realized that the U.S. policy has targeted their country’s existence.

Therefore, he continued, they will be united in defending their country’s identity, existence, and independence, and will not succumb to U.S. pressure.

According to Mousavian, during the corona crisis, Qatar sent the most humanitarian aid to Iran among its neighbors as well as China at an international level.

At the same time, Iran has neither passed through the corona crisis nor been defeated but is in the middle of a complete containment of the disease, he opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavian said Iran was the first member of the United Nations to propose the denuclearization of West Asia about 50 years ago.

“Unfortunately, after 50 years, despite dozens of UN resolutions, the international community remains at zero levels not going anywhere.”

The senior academic figure further explained that the main reason for the failure of the region and the international community in implementing the plan to free West Asia from weapons of mass destruction is the fact that in the region only Israel has an arsenal of nuclear weapons and does not fall under the UN resolutions.

The former Iranian diplomat said West Asia is facing many crises such as war, terrorism, civil war, and ethnic strife, and therefore the danger of terrorist groups’ access to technology and nuclear weapons and mass killings is greater than ever.

Multiple initiatives would be needed to ensure peace, stability and security in the region, including regional arrangements for conventional weapons and non-conventional weapons, he remarked.

“Such arrangements create a balance of power and allay concerns about aggression and war. After the Revolution, Saddam invaded Iran with the support of Arab countries and all world powers. About 100,000 Iranians fell victim to Saddam’s chemical weapons, the materials and technology of which were provided to Saddam by the United States and Europe.”

“After the war, the United States topped the list by exporting hundreds of billions of dollars of conventional advanced weapons, turning the region into a full-fledged military zone that has been engulfed in a variety of crises,” he concluded.

