J.K. Rowling’s “Lethal White” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Lethal White”, the fourth book by J.K. Rowling, the bestselling author of the Harry Potter series, has been published by Tandis Publishing House in Tehran.

Translator Vida Eslamieh, who has rendered the previous books by Rowling into Persian, has translated this book as well.

“Lethal White” is both a gripping mystery and a page-turning next installment in the ongoing story of Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott.

The book is about Billy, a troubled young man, who comes to private eye Cormoran Strike’s office to ask for his help investigating a crime that he thinks he witnessed as a child, and Strike is left deeply unsettled.

While Billy is obviously mentally distressed, and cannot remember many concrete details, there is something sincere about him and his story. But before Strike can question him further, Billy bolts from his office in a panic.

Trying to get to the bottom of Billy’s story, Strike and Robin Ellacott—once his assistant, now a friend in the agency—set off on a twisting trail, which leads them through the backstreets of London to a secretive inner sanctum within Parliament, and to a beautiful but sinister manor house deep in the countryside.

And during this labyrinthine investigation, Strike’s own life is far from straightforward: his newfound fame as a private eye means he can no longer operate behind the scenes as he once did.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of J.K. Rowling’s book “Lethal White”.

