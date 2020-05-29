Special police force to be formed for children, adolescents

TEHRAN – The formation of a “special police force for children and adolescents” has been put on the government's agenda in order to reduce the exposure of children and adolescents to dangerous situations.

Child and young delinquents face the police before any authority in the trial system, and this highlights the importance of a committed, experienced, and trained police force.

The police force is obliged to form a special police force within the next 6 months, IRNA news agency reported.

FB/MG