Package unveiled to create over 400 jobs for crafters 

TEHRAN – A new package aimed at creating more than 400 jobs in the field of handicraft has been unveiled in the northeastern North Khorasan province.

Currently, over 15,000 artisans and craftspeople are active in 61 handicrafts fields in the province, provincial tourism chief Mohammadreza Qahremanian said, CHTN reported on Friday.

The plan is projected to be completed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2021), he added.

He also noted that four of the province’s handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence.

The presence of different ethnicities with diverse cultures has provided an attractive and admirable companionship for handicraft products. Different motifs and techniques have spread from one ethnic group to another, which lead to eye-catching handicraft products.

Traditional footwear, embroidery, traditional dyeing and sewing of local costumes, felt products and pottery are among the handicrafts fields active in the province.

ABU/MG

