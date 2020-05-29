IRGC ready to transfer technology to automotive industry: commander
May 29, 2020 - 18:20
TEHRAN - Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, has said that the IRGC is prepared to transfer defense technology to automotive industry.
“We have a technological industry and we are prepared to transfer it to the country’s automotive industry with no limitation,” he said during a visit to Iran Khodro projects.
He also attached great importance to make the most use of domestic capacities to make the United States’ sanctions inefficient.
