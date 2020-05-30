EU, E3 regret U.S. decision to end nuclear waivers

TEHRAN – In a joint statement, spokespersons of the High Representative of the European Union and the foreign ministries of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed regret over the United States’ move to end waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran.

France, Germany and Britain – three European countries party to the JCPOA – are referred to as E3 or European trio.

“We deeply regret the U.S. decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernisation Project,” the statement read.

Washington announced on Wednesday that Washington had ended the last remaining sanctions waivers in the JCPOA.

Following is full text of the statement published by the website of the UK Foreign Ministry on Saturday:

These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities.

We are consulting with our partners to assess the consequences of this decision by the United States.

The JCPOA is a key achievement of the global non-proliferation architecture and currently the best and only way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. That is why we have worked continuously with the aim of ensuring the full and effective implementation of commitments under the JCPOA, in particular the return of Iran to full compliance with its nuclear commitments without delay.

NA/PA

