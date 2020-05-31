Davoud Azizi elected as Iran tennis chief

TEHRAN – Davoud Azizi has been elected as new head of Iran Tennis Federation on Sunday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Azizi was elected for a four-year term till 2024 by receiving 34 votes out of 43 votes.

Peyman Jafari, Kamyar Kimiaei and Alireza Poursalmani were competing in the elections.

Azizi replaced Ahmad Nameni who had been appointed as the federation’s acting president.

“Federation’s door is open to all since we have to return to our original position. We have a lot of work to do and I hope we can achieve our goals step by step,” Azizi said after he being appointed as tennis chief.